'AITA for having an adults only wedding?' 'We just do not believe that it is a place for children.'

"AITA for having an adults only wedding?"

My fiancé and I are getting married in a month so we just sent out the invitations and are getting responses back. Early into the wedding planning we decided we were going to make it 18+. We both have distant family who has small kids but none that we are close to. When we were sending out the save the dates I made sure to address the envelopes to just the parents to make sure that there was no confusion.

We are also doing all online RSVP so the guest has to type in their name and rsvp for themselves. When they type in their name it will also come up with anyone that they are in a party with. So if a couple is rsvping, one person can type in their name and it will also give them the option to rsvp for their spouse or partner.