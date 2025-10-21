'AITA for having my friends toddler take her first steps?'

So I'm friends with this guy that I've known since kindergarten. He got married some years ago and now him and his wife have a little baby girl and she's currently at toddler age. I come over often enough that I'm used to seeing the little bugger and she's great. I don't have any other little kids from family or anything in my life so it's been great seeing a little human grow.

Every once in a blue moon they ask me to watch her for a few hours while my friend and his wife get some date time or whatever they need to do. So I was hanging out with her and I know that they've been trying to get her to take her first steps. I read about a trick where if you make them hold something then they will walk without holding onto a surface. So I gave her a toy and filmed it and it worked!