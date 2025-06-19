"AITA for having lunch in a cemetery?"

I am an introvert with a highly social customer-service job, and I often need to take my lunch hour alone to recharge. Next door to my workplace is a big, well-kept cemetery. There are shade trees, small gravel paths, and benches here and there. On nice days, I take my lunch to one of those benches, eat my sandwich and read a book. Sometimes I walk along the paths and read the gravestones.

Last week, I had just finished my lunch and was packing things away when another visitor approached me and we began chatting. They said they were here to visit their parents, and asked whom I had lost. I had to admit that none of my loved ones were buried here, but that I was coming here because it was peaceful and I needed a place to take a break from my work.