"AITA for having my husband add me to his Costco account and take his ex wife off?"

My husband and I have been married almost a year, together a little over two years. His ex wife, who we are friends with (they have adult kids together) had remained on his Costco account, which is fine.

Until recently I was still on my ex's Costco account too, but I was taken off without being informed (had a whole cart full and they wouldn't let me check out due to being removed off the account so I had to just leave it all there).

So yesterday we had some time and I wanted to go to Costco to finally get on my husband's account because it's annoying never being able to go on my own. My husband called his ex to let her know that the only way to add me would be to remove her.