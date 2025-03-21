'AITA for having my MIL attend the birth of my first child instead of my mom?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my family they can’t meet my baby yet?"

My husband is currently on deployment, and he most likely won’t be home until summertime. When he left, I was about six months pregnant. Prior to his departure, he had mentioned that he didn’t want family members to meet our son before he does. I felt like that was a simple request of his that I could honor that would help his mental health.

For context, all of our family lives in California and we live in Florida. So it’s not like our family lives in the same town or state and we are depriving them of a quick visit. Any time we get together, there’s a lot of planning involved on both ends. Also, my husband and I have set aside money to plan a trip to go to California to visit both families after his deployment.