'AITA for having my wedding on the same date as my brother?'

I understand that choosing the same date might be considered a faux pas so I asked my brother if it would bother him and offered for me and my fiancée to celebrate our anniversary on the day we get legally married going forward instead of halloween...

...so it could be considered his day and said we would have no Halloween theme or decorations if he wants that for his wedding and doesn't want us to have a similar theme.

I expected some level of understanding but he was BS and told me not only can we not have our wedding on halloween, we cannot have it in October at all. I am going to look at other venues and try and find something to not upset him but ultimately if I can't find something else that we love and can afford I am just going to go ahead with the halloween date. Am I the ahole?