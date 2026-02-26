'AITA for having my wedding on the same date as my brother?'

My girlfriend and I just got engaged. She has a brain tumor (not cancer) that has accelerated our timeline. We are going to get legally married so that I can get her on my insurance for treatment and eventually brain surgery.
Because she is going to need brain surgery which will require a good portion of her head to be shaved and will leave a scar she wants to have the formal wedding this year so she can feel beautiful and not have a bald spot/ scar. We have looked at a few venues and we found one we love and is in our budget.
The problem is the only date they have available in 2026 is Halloween. My brother in his fiancée have said they are getting married on Halloween 2027 but they have not put money down on a venue, have not sent out save the dates, and honestly I don't believe they have the money for this so at best it is tentative in my book.
I understand that choosing the same date might be considered a faux pas so I asked my brother if it would bother him and offered for me and my fiancée to celebrate our anniversary on the day we get legally married going forward instead of halloween...
...so it could be considered his day and said we would have no Halloween theme or decorations if he wants that for his wedding and doesn't want us to have a similar theme.
I expected some level of understanding but he was BS and told me not only can we not have our wedding on halloween, we cannot have it in October at all. I am going to look at other venues and try and find something to not upset him but ultimately if I can't find something else that we love and can afford I am just going to go ahead with the halloween date. Am I the ahole?
Confident_Gur_1635 said:
NTA. No one owns a date. Your situation is serious. Get married and be happy.
ehumanbeing said:
NTA. If the venue you love and can afford only has x date available and you’re open to the date, go for it! No one owns a date.
Repulsive-Hedgehog27 said:
NTA but consider a legal marriage with a huge recommitment ceremony later. Sooner on Healthcare on sooner the surgery.
Mukeli1584 said:
NTA. Get married while you can; tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.
Sweeper1985 said:
NTA. Okay, I feel like I need to sit him down and explain: you get a day. Not that date in perpetuity is reserved for you and only you. Where's his bloody compassion? This is the stupidest thing to gatekeep. There's a whole year after your wedding for him to have everyone focus on his.
justlemmeread said:
NTA. It's Halloween dude. Like, no shade to anyone who's gotten married on Halloween, but it's not like it's a unique thing. It happens a LOT. I could get it if it was any other random day of the year, being a little upset by it or asking if you could maybe reconsider, but HALLOWEEN?
Does he know that MANY other people will be getting married on that very day WITH Halloween decorations?? He better start writing emails. He definitely doesn't own the MONTH either.
And I'm sorry, but if they haven't made any effort to secure their plans, then they can't say it's definitely happening anyway. You tried to give him a polite heads up and it's nice that you did but you absolutely can do whatever works for you and your fiance.