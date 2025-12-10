'AITA for having my whole family at my kids' birthday party?'

I started getting closer with my mom's side of the family as I got older, but not really my mom. We've had our moments of closeness, but over all our relationship is still pretty strained. My dad understandably really really doesn't like my mom and holds a grudge against her and some of her family members for not being there for my brother and I growing up.

But, especially because he's had to do it all while she didn't help or pay child support. I totally understand why he feels the way he does about her. Deep down I definitely feel the same way. I see her about 2-3 times a month, but only because she lives at my grandpa's where I help babysit my cousin.