'AITA for having my neighbor’s cars towed from my garage?' 'It cost almost $1,000.'

Some of the other neighbors came out to watch our argument and afterwards some of them told me I was starting off on the wrong foot and should apologize to that guy. They said that I should be more neighborly and understand that neighbors help each other out.

One said that I should have left a note instead of having them towed. It seems all my neighbors are against me. I can see their point so maybe I overreacted? I’m not sure.

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Glowurm1942 said:

NTA. Who the eff feels so entitled as to park their vehicles in someone else’s garage even if the house isn’t yet occupied?!?!? Starting off on the wrong foot? That’s what the neighbor did by putting his things where they didn’t belong.