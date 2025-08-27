'AITA for having a problem with my sister making a dating profile for me?' 'She's happily married with a baby.'

My sister (30f) woke up the other day “upset” that I (35f) am still single. She then created a dating profile with my photos and nice things about me stating “I made this account for my sister- to help her find a date."
I am obviously single, I would like to find someone but I’m not in a rush - I also have a full life and my mother has cancer and I am her primary caregiver. That being said, dating is not my current priority- I’m a “it will happen when it happens” kinda girl, and I’ve never had any trouble with men.
My sister is happily married with a baby, we all talk (in good fun) that when I get married her husband will finally have a man to hang out with at the family functions. I talk about my gym crush’s to them etc. Nothing ever serious.
My sister took it upon herself to make this dating profile- I disagree with these kind of site for a lot of reasons that I won’t go into, but mostly because I really can’t tell if I’m attracted to someone without meeting them in person - personally and mannerisms etc factor into attraction greatly.
Anyway, she makes this profile and says she will do the “screening” (side note she was 100% upfront and honest with the men on there) I reluctantly agreed, with a bit of hope, and made my opinion clear to her...
To get to the point she was blowing up my phone asking me about all these guys, which was frustrating to me & I voiced this to her, then sent one to my fb messenger who I chatted with for a bit but he took like 5 days and didn’t even set up a date so I cut it off & eventually I told my sister she needed to delete the account.
We have now been arguing off and on about this, I feel like she GREATLY overstepped in my life in something I DID NOT ask for help in (dating) and she keeps saying how grateful I should be to her for “helping me” which also makes me feel like she thinks something is wrong with me for being single.
My question is…AITA of being angry about this and feeling like she overstepped? Or is it valid for me to be mad about this? Side note my mother is on her side, my father is on mine lol.
No-Giraffe49 said:
NTA. She overstepped for sure. Go into the profile she created and delete it and tell her that while you appreciate her concern, your life is YOUR life, not hers and you don't need the help, so don't do it again.
lemon_charlie said:
NTA. The only romantic relationship she needs to worry about is her own, she's not playing matchmaker for you if you won't want to be match made and are happily single.
There's the information she's putting about you, the photos and details, that she hasn't given you any access to confirm if you want them on this dating platform. Go to the service and say that there's this account about you that you want taken down.
Starlight-Skylight said:
NTA. This is a time when the saying "the road to hello is paved with good intentions." She overstepped for sure.
tightrope9876 said:
NTA. She acted out of thoughtfulness and good intentions, but she is overstepping. As soon as you asked her to stop and delete the account she should have dropped it.
Careless_Welder_4048 said:
NTA you should say she’s cheating on her husband. Tell her she’s trying to date other guys through you, that will shut it down.
dofm257 said:
NTA. Have you contacted the dating app and asked the profile to be removed for identity theft?