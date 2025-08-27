'AITA for having a problem with my sister making a dating profile for me?' 'She's happily married with a baby.'

We have now been arguing off and on about this, I feel like she GREATLY overstepped in my life in something I DID NOT ask for help in (dating) and she keeps saying how grateful I should be to her for “helping me” which also makes me feel like she thinks something is wrong with me for being single.

My question is…AITA of being angry about this and feeling like she overstepped? Or is it valid for me to be mad about this? Side note my mother is on her side, my father is on mine lol.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

No-Giraffe49 said: