'AITA for having a raunchy convo on my empty rooftop pool?'

My friends and I were having a virtual girls night on FaceTime and my one friend was with me in person. We decided to sit on the rooftop by the pool by one of the grills. We were completely by ourselves on the roof and it was night time.
Well halfway through our FaceTime a guy came onto the rooftop and sat in our couch area directly next to us, with wine and chicken to grill on the grill. It was kind of an odd choice because there’s a second grill on the roof on the other side and 2 additional grills on the ground floor in another area.
We were having girl talk, talking about hookups, our friend has a new crush basic girl convo and then we brought up Taylor Swift’s new album and my friend said “oh have you guys listened to “Wood”? It’s apparently about Travis Kelce’s wood” And we all started laughing and I said “no way! Wood like w-o-o-d or w-o-u-l-d ??”
And the man TURNED AROUND and said, “EXCUSE me this is a public space can you not talk about that in front of me?!” We were confused and looked at him and asked why would he sit next to us, and yes it’s a public space we can talk how we please. He continued to scold us and said our conversation was not lady like and he didn’t want to hear about s#$ talk.
Some more info the conversations were PG-13 for the most part and pretty quick I think the most elicit thing that was said was “hoped to get d**ked down” which is raunchy but again we were completely alone and he sat on the couch directly next to us and used the grill that we were sitting at. So AITA?
Jakyland wrote:
His intentions for grilling next to you are questionable. Maybe there was a good reason you weren't aware of (like the other grill being worse or broken etc) but still.
What you said was pretty tame for an adult to overhear. NTA.
OP responded:
We didn’t think much of the conversation I’ve heard worse. And it was weird he sat on the couch with us and opened wine.
pjschnet wrote:
Obviously this man lost his privates in a series of increasingly unlikely but nonetheless tragic accidents involving the other grills. Poor guy came to the one remaining grill that hadn’t yet maimed him and you talked about a raunchy song which understandably set him off.
Tokuwaga wrote:
NTA. Should have made him very uncomfortable and started talking about your periods in exact detail.
OP responded:
😂😂 I love that. Next time.
No_Transition_8293 wrote:
A grown man said this? Perhaps he just wanted to get involved in your conversation. NTA.
OP responded:
Yeah he was maybe 47-50 years old.
Important-Lawyer-350 wrote:
I'm old so I'm in the minority here. Why are you face timing your friends in a public area? That shit is both rude and annoying AF. No one wants to hear that.
OP responded:
Oh I agree and if anyone was up there we wouldn’t have but he didn’t seem to mind us since he sat next to us so I figured he didn’t care. It’s the middle of the night so seemed unlikely anyone would come up there but I was wrong.
The sound difference even the next couch over is crazy with the wind you can’t hear people across the pool or nearby so I thought if anyone came they wouldn’t really hear us anyway.
am_nein wrote:
They were alone for the majority of that. If you don't want people talking in public (and it doesn't even sound like loudly/on speaker at full volume, just a conversation) then the onus is on you to leave. Kindly unless there are laws outlawing it, it's on you to piss off, not them. And that's from someone who doesn't do that.
OP responded:
No I agree FaceTime is annoying in public but he didn’t seem to have an issue with us being on FaceTime just the nature of our conversation. He made some small talk with us at some point but he was using the grill which doesn’t take very long so we didn’t think he’d be up there long.
Vampyr145 wrote:
NTA seems like some seedy old AH was trying to get inappropriately close to you and your friend, then got all shitty when his fantasy was bursted hearing your talk and realising he didn't have a shot. Honestly as a man it is disturbing to hear the way some men talk about younger men, disgusting honestly, but the second a woman talks about hooking up the tone changes.
They have this stupid notion that despite their own exploits a woman has to virginally pure, just for them. If he had an issue with it I can guarantee if it were some guys talking like that he'd be bragging his old ass off to them and high-fives and fist bumps.
OP responded:
EXACTLY.
Spare-Article396 wrote:
And here I was, wondering why the pool was empty. Idk, I’m a bit of a prude so if I was talking like that and someone came by, I’d stop. So yeah, imo, y t a. But I’m giving him an AH point for the ‘ladylike’ comment, and also for scolding you and not just moving. ESH.
OP responded:
Fair, I would have respected if he just asked us to tone it down or maybe sit elsewhere but he did sit with us. Or he could have played music or something. But he was only there like 15m top. He was just grilling chicken. And we were technically alone before he came up there.
ArturosDad wrote:
Is that a real song? Man, some days as an old dude I feel like I am missing out on all the bangers released that fly under my radar.
Today is not one of those days.
OP responded:
It’s 100% real it was just released this week. I’m not into Taylor swift so I didn’t know about it but apparently this man was not a fan.
Dense-Character wrote:
Can the higher flats hear you shouting on their roof? Maybe you were disturbing this guy with your noise and he was extra awkward about it?
OP responded:
It’s on the roof of the parking garage so there’s no units directly below. And the building is CAT3 hurricane proof. I can’t even hear street traffic or construction.