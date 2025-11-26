'AITA for having Thanksgiving at my house?'

A week later I followed up to make sure that still sounded good, and she said they will actually be staying home because they like making the home-cooked foods, the kids like participating in the prep, and it has become a tradition for them at their house. I was pretty bummed but said okay. She said she understood that it was easier for us to stay home because of the baby's nap schedule.

I just found out that she texted my mom saying she is thrown off that my parents are coming to our house and they didn't even check in with her first, as she has always cooked/hosted. My mom told her that she thought they were coming (I thought that as well when I invited my parents), and she said that she never said yes (just that she would think about it) and she's not eating takeout on Thanksgiving..."that's dumb."