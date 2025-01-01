Boyfriend's 'oo little too late' proposal leads woman to realize she has fallen out of love. AITA? + UPDATE

He even asked at one point if we could try again, saying our relationship had been happy for both of us, and that living together we had been very compatible (irrespective of how I felt about moving in).

He asked if I would consider giving the relationship another chance if we took a break from each other for some time. Again, I don't think this is a good idea. The days since I ended the relationship have been really tough, but it was the right thing to do because we are incompatible.

People in my previous post mentioned that I just wanted to marry and get engaged and didn't care who to, but that's not true. My ex, whom I was with from university, was keen to marry me and brought it up soon after we started our first jobs.