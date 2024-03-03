Mommy circle explodes; woman tired of one member bragging about no epidural. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

BulbasaurRanch

Okay, yes YTA. How dare you think otherwise. She did nothing wrong. You wanted to be offended and found a reason to be. “Some moms seem to think going through unnecessary much pain is something to brag about.”

She didn’t brag. She was asked a question and answered it. At no point do you indicate she thought she was better than anyone else, at no point did you indicate she said anything negative about those who took the epidural. YOU attributed malicious intent behind her comment. You added hidden subtext to her comments so you could be upset.