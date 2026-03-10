'He ruined my sister's only birth experience so I made sure he'd NEVER forget her.'

Kinda my revenge, kinda my sister's, both of us really proud. . Here's our cast: My sister - we'll call her "Sara" for the story Sister's Ex-BF - "Paul" Ex-BFs New Wife - "Jane" Ex-BFs Parents - "Mr. And Mrs. Doe" Oldest brother - "Zeke" Our parents And Me :)
When I was 14 and my oldest sister, Sara, was 22 we found out that she was pregnant with Paul, her boyfriend of 4 years. They immediately got engaged and they were really happy. For a time. Sara had a horrible pregnancy, about 16-18 weeks in the "wonder of creating a human life" evaporated within her.
She developed hyperemesis (which if you don't know is really bad morning sickness), she was constantly in pain, she developed gestational diabetes, and just all around hated the experience. Around this time Paul, the then-fiance, started getting sick of the complaining. I believe the argument was "your body is built to do this, it can't be that bad."
Sara was due around Valentine's Day and Paul's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Doe, were very excited, both about the grandkid and the fact that he could be born on a holiday. She was very against that and really really hoped that her son wouldn't be born on a holiday.
Even one as small as Valentine's Day (her birthday sometimes falls on Easter and she hates it) because it might make him feel that "his day" isn't very much about him. Well, Mrs. Doe says something like "Well if you name him Valentine or Valentino then that'll make the day even more special to him!"
Again, sister HATED the idea. She thought it was tacky, he'd be b*llied for it, and just really didn't like the name Valentino. Paul loved it, but agreed to go with a more average name like Daniel or Jared. Fast forward to February, and she was ready to Get This Over With.
Sara had officially been put on bed rest because while standing or walking her blood pressure took unexpected spikes and dips. I look back now and goodness do I feel bad for her. She was doing her best to avoid giving birth on Valentine's day because, again, she didn't want him born on a holiday.
Unfortunately, births happen when they happen and that baby was going to come on Valentines day whether she wanted him to or not. I remember waiting out in the waiting room with my dad, brothers, and Paul who couldn't stand to be in the delivery room because it was "gross".
I was so mad that he could have gone in but wouldn't because he thought my sister was "gross" while giving birth, whereas I had to stay outside because I was "too young" to go in with my mom and other sister. Dad went home with the youngest two brothers while the oldest, Zeke, stayed to watch me because I refused to leave.
16 hours after Sara went into labor my little nephew was officially part of the family on the evening of Valentine's day. Unfortunately, Sara was not okay. She had to have an emergency cesarean section and while doing the operation discovered that the back of her uterus (facing her spinal cord) had a very large and very severe (thankfully non-cancerous) tumor.
When I say large I mean it was twice the size of a standard uterus. The doctors were shocked and didn't understand why nobody had noticed it on an ultrasound. It accounted for her severe backpain and blood pressure issues. The doctors immediately went in for more surgery to remove the tumor, but sadly ended up having to perform a full hysterectomy.
This meant that my nephew would be Sara's only child. Now while Sara was in for surgery Paul was taking care of everything baby related to make sure his son was okay. In my 14-year-old self's memory I remember him being suitably distraught, but I didn't really pay him much mind and spent my time in the waiting room with my mother and other sister.
Zeke, however, wanted to be a good future brother-in-law and make sure that Paul was okay. He found Paul filling out the baby paperwork on his own looking (in my brother's words) "like he had not a single worry in his mind". Zeke asked why Paul didn't wait for Sara to fill out the paperwork as she should have been put of surgery within the hour, and Paul said that he just wanted her to get her rest and heal.
That checked out with Zeke, as he was 16 and didn't know any better at the time. Now I know what you're probably thinking. "No, he wouldn't. He knows how much she hates that name. And still, she'd need to sign the paperwork too!"
My fellow peoples of the internet, I regret to inform you that Paul forged Sara's signature on the paperwork and waited until she was out of surgery to hand said paperwork over. My sweet nephew, that was born on Valentine's day, was named "Valentino" on his first official birth certificate. I still to this day don't know why Paul and his family were so insistent about the name.
He had even picked out a different one with my sister! And before you ask, no he was never brought up on forgery charges because his parents were "witnesses" to her signing the papers, even though they only got there at the last minute.
So Sara dumped him and got her son's name changed a month later. She was willing to do split custody with him because that's her son's father and she wants the kid to know him, but Paul vanished and she never heard anything back, which seemed weirdly out of character to us. Until a mutual friend on Facebook was tagged in his wedding pictures 6 months later.
Paul had apparently started cheating on her not long after she got pregnant. Sara was livid but there wasn't much she could do so she filed for child support and continued to lived her best life. Until 6 years later. This is where the revenge starts, my friends. So Sara has been a single mother for the past 6 years and has been amazing at it.
At this point in my career, I've been a hairdresser for about 8 months at our local GreatClips. I'm working one day and who is seated before me but Jane, Paul's wife, herself. I take her back for a trim and she clearly has no idea who I am. That adds up because a mutual friend that still keeps in contact with Paul said that Jane doesn't know a thing.
She has no idea about Sara, that she was the other woman, or that Paul actually has a kid that he's been (infrequently) paying child support for. She's in the dark on it all. I told myself not to be an ass and treat her like a normal customer, which I did. Now at this point, Jane was heavily pregnant, so a lot of our conversation was about that.
She loved being pregnant but it was hard, her husband was so unsympathetic (big shocker), and she was due in 10 weeks and they still hadn't picked out a name for their baby girl.
Ladies and gentlepeoples, this was my chance.
I asked what kind of name she was looking for and she said "I want something unique and unusual, but not ridiculous like Brayntleigheigh" (you know the ones I'm talking about) and Paul had suggested so many already and she didn't like ANY of them. So I, conniving little weasel I am, said "what about Sara?"
My sister's name isn't actually "Sara" she was named after an older family member that passed not long after she was born, but there was no female equivalent for his name so our parents created one. It's a beautiful name and just what Jane was looking for.
She loved it, she stuck by it, and I found out by stalking her Facebook months later that she had put her foot down about it and that was their daughter's name. Now Paul has a daughter with his ex's name to remind him every day about her (and to also remind him to pay his ******* child support).
Little nephew is 10 years old now with a new name and no contact with his biological father, though we do still sometimes call him Val as a family nickname. He likes it but doesn't want to bring it to school so it's staying a family nickname. Sara pretends to hate when we call him that, in a joking way. As long as he likes it she doesn't have a problem with it.
And she's seeing a new guy who's really great and like a father to Val. :)
TL;DR: My sister's baby daddy forged her signature on paperwork while she was in surgery to name their son a name that she had been avidly against from the beginning.
Then broke all contact when she dumped him and married the girl he was cheating on her with while she was pregnant. 6 years later, I meet his wife and convince her to name her daughter my sister's name because the wife has no idea my sister and her son exist.
EDIT: Gosh now I know what they mean about RIP inbox 😂 thank you to the kind strangers for all the awards, especially the gold! We did not expect this to blow up like it did! Val wanted to let all you other Valentine's babies know that he feels your pain!
944tim wrote:
I kinda feel bad for the new wife, she has to live with the jerk.
OP responded:
I felt bad about her having to live with him too, until a mutual friend told me she was a Karen. As someone who's worked as a hairdresser, in retail, and as a manager, I suddenly don't feel so bad anymore :)
Ichosethis wrote:
I know someone whose husband did this for their youngest 2 (out of 4 children). He worked for the hospital in an administrative role so they let him do it while she was recovering. The son got renamed a few days later to what they had agreed on but the daughter's name grew on her and was kept.
Lady divorced him after much encouragement fr everyone around her (including her Catholic priest). He was ab**ive but she wasn't going to leave him until the priest talked to her. He would send her and the kids east to spend 6 weeks every summer visiting her family and his, then immediately move his mistress into their home, she'd come home to her stiff in the garage more the once.
He insisted that they attend all his running events as a family but they weren't allowed to approach him and he wouldn't acknowledge them. He tried to claim he was paying for oldest daughters college so that should lower his child support for the other 3.
But the oldest daughter found out and sent a letter to both lawyers and the judge stating that he forced her to work holidays and summers to pay for her own tuition and sent bank records, as he made too much for her to qualify for financial aid.
He ended up back paying tuition, continuing to pay, and paying full child support, had to buy her a new car because a family 6 had spent several years driving around in a 5 person car. He also forced a clause that the custodial parent would have 24 hours to notify the other parent if one of the two underage daughters ended up pregnant. Guess who got to make that call?
Greendaemon wrote:
Same thing happened to me! My biological father named me after his Dad while my Mom was passed out after the birth, forged signature and all. Unfortunately she didn't divorce him right there, she waited until I was 6 to do that. Apparently, however, I always hated that name, and chose a nickname that was barely related to my birth name.
So I didn't have to use it much except for legal forms, but god I hated it when I did use it.
I legally changed my full name at 18, after he refused to sign papers to let it happen at 16. When I submitted those papers at the court, it was a great day, very freeing.
megaerofan wrote:
Beautiful vmrevenge against a bastard of a man, mostly cause he can't give a reason for his argument. If he tried, he'd be throwing himself under the bus essentially. 😂 Gotta love when karma hands you opportunities to corner pricks like him.
RiffRaffMama wrote:
Personally, I'd have told her this detailed story about what my sister went through when she was pregnant, referring to him as "her boyfriend" until the very end, then dropping in his real name. There would have been quite an interesting conversation that night I'd imagine.
aulshra wrote:
This is so fabulous. And he can't really say anything without revealing what an AH he is.