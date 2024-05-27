'AITA for bringing up my friends gross lifestyle when he said being a SAHM wasn’t real work?'

I politely explained that -in my opinion- domestic work was very much still work. I explained that I’m always caring for our child which requires a lot of attention and entertaining, while also making 3 meals a day, doing laundry, cleaning.

I also do the “mental work” of scheduling appointments and remembering to pick up certain groceries or toiletries etc. I compared this to the likes of hiring a maid, a cook or having a personal assistant which are all JOBS.

He just came back with a “But you just stay home all day living off (husband), I would never go to work just so someone can live at my house rent free!” The whole table sort of laughed and this is where I became enraged.