'AITA for telling my friend's fiancé off when he tried to force my daughter to tidy?'

Brad comes into the room I am in and while I am on the floor helping my toddler get dressed to go he comes in and tells me that they have a rule that the girls need to tidy after they play. He said that their house has rules and cleaning up is one and the mess needs to be tidied before we go.

This is where I snapped. I told him that I told my child it was time to go and I will not tolerate him telling me what I need to tell my child to do. He says to me “if you cannot follow the rules then you will not be welcome back”. I was floored.