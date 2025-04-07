'Head of the household' removes unemployed roommate's access to amenities, 'she refuses to pay rent.' AITA?

↵ "AITA for removing access to certain things for my roommate that refuses to pay rent?"

I'm the only one on the lease and the head of the household. I take care of all the bills, including the late fees when my roommates are late or just refuse to pay. I have a "roommate" that moved in last August to help with rent and other bills. It's now April of the following year with no payments towards rent.

She has 3 kids (between the ages of 3 and 8) with 2 different baby daddies, which I'm often not made aware when they're coming to visit despite being told that she needs to tell me beforehand, and she only has the youngest full time. She lost her job shortly after moving in and has since refused to get another one, stating that she can't work and take care of them.