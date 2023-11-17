'Heartless' bride bans sister-in-law's kids from child-free wedding, 'now my family is divided.' AITA?

barbpca502 said:

NTA do not give in to her tantrum because she will continue to use these same tactics to manipulate you! You will teach her how to treat you now and in the future! No is the only answer! Here is a quote that I think you need to read and then read again:

If “keeping the peace” requires you to betray yourself, I am pretty sure that is not peace and I am pretty sure it is not worth keeping. Perhaps it is time to try: “I am okay with your disappointment in me” - Rachael Mary Stafford

Miss_Melody_Pond said: