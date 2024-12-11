Mother questions if therapy is enough to help daughter cope after work accident leaves father in a coma. AITA?

The therapist isn’t going to be able to say the perfect, magic words to Daughter that will suddenly turn everything around. It’s going to take time. Just keep doing what you’re doing and give Daughter your grace, love, and patience.

Many_Monk708

You are ABSOLUTELY not overreacting by putting her in therapy. This is a big deal for anyone, let alone a small child. You need professional help to assist her in navigating her feelings. You’re doing the right things, and anyone who says otherwise is a knob.

HighlyImprobable42