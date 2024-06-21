'AITA for helping my BIL's wife with advice on how to agree on baby names?' 'I had no business interfering.'

"AITA for helping my BIL's wife with advice on how to agree on baby names?"

My husband's brother and his wife are expecting a baby together. This is their first. My husband and I have four kids so we've been there, done that and we're both happy with our kid's names. For the sake of the post BILs wife is going to be Emma.

So Emma came to me a few weeks ago and asked me how my husband and I figured out names for our kids because she and BIL haven't listed the name name yet for their baby.

She said they've made a few lists already but there's never one name overlapping. She said given we seemed to find our names easily and we're still happy, she felt I was a good person to ask.