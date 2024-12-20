'AITA for helping my ex-BIL get full custody of my nieces?' UPDATED

"AITA for basically helping my ex-BIL get full custody?"

Background: Sister and BIL were married 10 years, together 14. They have 2 girls 7 and 5. Everything seemed good till one night she came home threw him out and divorced him. I let him stay with me till he got his own house again (2 months). Finally she told us why: She had been cheating for years and didn't want to be tied down anymore.

She tried to deny paternity, he proved paternity thus court refused her alimony as her trying to deny was proof of infidelity. They got 50/50 so no child support but he offered to keep paying for daycare so she could still work, he is WFH. I was temporarily laid off work recently and she didn't want to use the daycare so I watched them. I reminded her of when I was returning to work constantly.