'AITA for refusing to help my wife with our twins after she wouldn't let me get a vasectomy?'

Anyway, before we could reach a conclusion she fell pregnant (she was on the pill and according to her, barely ever missed a day). We now have a total of four beautiful children that I love, but I can not bring myself to giving her the extra help for the twins.

We now are stressed and fight all the time. I sometimes want to help her with the twins but it gets me so discouraged to see everything I warned her against come to pass. I know they are my children too, but it is not fair to get yourself in a situation when everyone is advising you against it.. then ask for help when the sh!t hits the fan.

Now when I come home from work, I help just as much as I used to with our first 2 kids, nothing more nothing less. AITA for refusing to help my wife with the twins?

TLDR: wife didn't want me to get a vasectomy and now she had twins that she needs constant help with.