'You can't even spell his last name.' Sister shames twin for fourth baby with absent father. AITA?

She tried to pull the “identical twin DNA theyre yours too“ BS but I didn’t care. I got upset with her constant crying for me to stay and told her that she expects me to parent her kids more than their own father and she should be ashamed to continue sleeping with him after he abandoned her alone with the first child let alone having three more.

That man has literally never met his kids… she called me an AH for saying it’s her fault she’s a single mom and I’m victim blaming. AITA? I don’t blame her for being a single mom but I do blame her for having kids continuously with a man that is a deadbeat.