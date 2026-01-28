'I told my friend her grandma is banned from my apartment because she stole my forks. AITA?'

I asked her if everything is okay and she kind of sighed and ran a hand through her hair. "I know I know. Hold on," she said. Before I could say anything, she went back inside and came back put with a large Ziploc freezer bag with 10 forks, handing them over to me.

She apologized and explained that her grandma said she was "bored," and wanted to "play a prank." Bored? BORED? I thought maybe she was suffering from cognitive issues or something but she said her grandma has done this before and thinks it's like a practical joke.

I was so shocked I didn't know what to say but the moment I shook that feeling off, I blurted out "it's fine but your grandma is banned from my place." Sarah kind of nodded and gave me an awkward laugh.