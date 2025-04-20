'Just found out he's living an entirely separate life WITH A FIANCÉE.' AITA? + 2 YEAR UPDATE

Unfortunately, I did end up getting tested and diagnosed with HPV, which has since been treated, but I definitely got it from Ray. I was arrested that night for disorderly conduct as well because I got belligerently drunk in anger. I was sentenced to anger management classes and AA meetings.

I was certainly not an full-blown alcoholic, but I realized I was numbing my pain with what I thought was recreational drinking. I have been sober for a year now, just got my year chip last week!!!

Overall, this is a happy ending for me, I promise.