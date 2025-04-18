'AITA for hesitating to pay for my wife's $8,000 cosmetic surgery?' 'I think it's healthier to get therapy.'

"AITA for hesitating to pay for my wife's $8,000 cosmetic surgery for her birthday?"

Today my wife asked if she could get cosmetic surgery to alleviate scarring on both her cheeks as a birthday gift. She told me it would cost about $8k out of pocket. About 10 years ago, my wife's mother took her to a "skincare expert" who they later found out wasn't even licensed.

As a result of a botched procedure, my wife now has significant scarring on both of her cheeks similar to very deep/severe acne scars. IMO this scarring isn't something someone will cause someone to their head on the street, but if you look for a moment you definitely notice it.

More importantly, this scarring has left my wife with trauma and she's gotten mean comments in the past over it. It has definitely caused her to feel a deep insecurity over how she looks.