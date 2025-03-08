'AITA for hiding the location of my best friend from my wife?'

About 5 years ago, I moved about 15 hours away from my hometown for a job. Shortly after moving, I met my now wife ("Becca"). A few years ago, I had a buddy ("JR") from back home come stay with me.
While here, he met my wife's sister ("Maggie"). JR and Maggie hit it off. They pretty quickly started dating. Maggie has a daughter from a previous relationship (daughter's dad is very much in the picture).
Almost a year ago, Maggie and JR moved in together. At the time, Maggie was living with her parents because she could not afford rent on her own. Things seemed to be going well.
It is a long story, but almost two months ago, JR got pretty irrefutable proof that Maggie was cheating on him. He was angry, depressed, and overall distraught. He could not deal with confronting her but he could also not deal with living with her.
He talked to me and wanted my help to get away. So, I reached out to my network of people, who are not mutual friends of Becca and I, to get him a place to stay. Becca, Maggie, Maggie's daughter, and my MIL were going out of town to visit MIL's mom a few weeks after he found out.
I had a work friend with a rent house. I helped JR pack his stuff (which was like 90% of the apartment), and he moved out. He sent an email to Maggie about why he moved out. He left a check for rent and utilities through the end of March when their lease is up and informed the landlord that he was not renewing.
Maggie got the email and called JR numerous times while on the trip. My wife called me and asked what was going on and where was JR. I told her that JR moved out and he was safe, but I will not tell her where he is.
They got back and Maggie flipped about all the stuff JR took. My wife was quite angry and demanded to know where JR was. I kept telling her that he is safe, but I am not telling her where he is.
The last month has been tense and my wife has begged and made threats to know where JR is. She has even tried using my phone to impersonate me to call JR and get information.
I have since changed my passcode. She says, "we are married, this is effecting my family, I deserve to know." I refuse. She has even talked about this being divorcable. AITA?
NTA. Maggie has made her bed, and she can lay in it (at least until the eviction notice rolls around). The fact that your wife has a bigger problem with JR leaving Maggie than she does with her sister cheating on JR says an awful lot about your wife.
As a woman myself, it doesn't say anything good. If your wife chooses to implode your marriage because her sister is a cheater, that is on her. You don't owe Maggie anything.
Bro, you’re protecting your friend from a cheater, not hiding a fugitive. Your wife acting like you put him in witness protection 💀.
Not sure what the end game is here, find the guy and drag him back? Are they just upset they didn't get to have a row about having cheated on him? Seems to be absolutely no point in getting in contact, which presumably she can by email anyway if she wants to. Needing to know where your ex lives this desperately seems very weird.
Can only imagine the ex is hassling wife about it and now she's passing it on to him. Instead of telling her to move on, if this were the case with us then it would be wife cutting the sister off if she kept this up. Also threatening divorce is insanely manipulative, over where someone lives?
Sounds like your wife knew all about the cheating and didn't give a damn. Divorce might not be a bad option.
NTA. There is a reason JR doesn't want Maggie and her family finding him. It is very rare for men to disappear but your wife obviously doesn't care about the why.
NTA. Doesn't the reason JR left matter to your wife? Apparently not. Yes, it's affecting her sister, but mostly financially. If she's not working, she needs to find a job, and maybe move back with her parents until she can find another place to live.
JR and Maggie weren't married, so no divorce. Maggie and your wife just want to harangue the poor dude or guilt trip him into giving Maggie money. F that. And if your wife thinks divorcing you will solve her cheating sister's problems, she has another think coming.
The fact that she is placing her sister above everything including you, and that she is using the threat of divorce to coerce you, is beyond repulsive. Divorce her just for saying it.
I'm interested in why your wife/Maggie needs to know where JR lives - they've broken up, it's over, that's it... As ever, the best way to see how you feel about a situation is to turn it around, and look at it from other angles:
Let's say it was Maggie who moved out with your wife's help, she's ended the relationship and doesn't want JR to know where she now lives - now, can we imagine the response if you were pressuring your wife to tell you, and presumably JR, where she was living?
I'll be honest, I think that you're learning some really unpleasant things about your wife - attitudes to cheating, attitudes towards domestic violence, attitudes towards your autonomy. I'd be very tempted to see if JR has a spare bedroom you can stay in ...NTA.