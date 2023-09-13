Hiker refuses to move for a man trying to propose because they wanted to eat.

No_Resolution_4132 writes:
One of my hobbies is to go hiking and eat a very large meal while sitting down, basically having a picnic for myself. I bring a blanket and anything else I might need for an hour-long experience.
This past Monday, I was at a new area I'd never been to before. I brought my large meal with me and set up in a very gorgeous area with a great view of the lake. I was about 5 minutes into my ritual when a guy with a camera approached me and told me that a couple was coming up to propose on this very spot and asked me to move.
I told him no because I had just barely gotten set up, and I was in the middle of my meal. He seemed annoyed and asked again, but I told him no once more. A few minutes later, the photographer returned with the guy who was planning to propose.
This time, the guy proposing asked me, and I again told him no, explaining that he could wait because I was in the middle of eating my meal. He started yelling at me, telling me to leave, but I put on my headphones and continued eating. After a while, he left me alone.
Once I felt satisfied from the meal, I packed up and headed down. The three of them were waiting at another spot, and the men pointed me out. The lady started yelling at me, saying that I ruined her day because the proposal had to happen elsewhere instead of the spot I was in. I just smiled and congratulated them on their proposal and kept walking.
When I got back home, this incident came up, and I told my boyfriend about it. He straightforwardly said it was an a%#hole thing to do.
Here are some of the most popular comments from the post:
NannyDeely says:
I was urging towards NTA (Not the A#^hole) in that it’s public spade and usable by everyone, and you were there first. But the tone of the way you’re explaining it, "once I felt satisfied,” tells me you felt this as some kind of power play.
You were likely utilizing a highly desirable spot just for you, and you knew that, so I think that makes you equally if not more selfish than someone asking to clear the spot for what is likely going to be a short photoshoot (when compared to the length of time it takes you to eat “a large meal”). The tongue in cheek response you gave them cements this, too. YTA (You're the A#%hole).
JohnGradyBirdie says:
YTA. Good hikers share views and make space for people if it’s not a major disruption. You could have made a small exception this once for a special occasion but you refused because of a pretty silly and selfish principle.
Thanatofobia says:
ESH (Everyone Sucks Here). They had no right to demand that you move. But it wouldn't have killed you to move. The way you wrote it, it sounds like you were being petty about it.
What do you think? Should OP have moved out of the way, or were they right to take their sweet time enjoying the view and finishing their large meal.