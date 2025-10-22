'AITA for planning a hiking and picnic event that wasn’t wheelchair accessible?'

This is the first event we’ve done that wasn’t wheelchair accessible. Literally all our past ones were. The member who started the argument has come to maybe one or two events total. It just feels like we got attacked for trying to do something a little different for the people who do show up regularly.

The event itself was super successful great turnout, everyone who came had fun, and people are already asking when we’ll do another one. But now there’s drama and I feel like no matter what we do, someone will be upset. I get wanting to feel included, and I don’t want anyone to feel excluded, but is it really fair to make every event work for every single person?

