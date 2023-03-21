Hindu woman wants a vegetarian wedding Christian fiancé says they'll look 'cheap.'

Cross-culture weddings are complicated. What type of religious ceremony, what traditions will be honored, and what food will be served are all questions that can cause a fight. Then comes the worry about your guests judging you for skipping something they deem imperative to a good wedding.
She writes:
My fiancé (24M) and I (22F) will marry later this year. We come from different cultural backgrounds. He is a white American Christian, and I am South Indian Hindu. We combine aspects of our cultures for the wedding and have two ceremonies on the same day with a reception dinner.
My fiancé loves meat, and to be honest, I do too, but South Indian Hindu weddings need to fall on auspicious days, and meat is a big no-no. My fiancé thinks our non-Indian guests, unfamiliar with the culture, will believe we are being cheap by eating vegetarian food and not having alcohol (he’s okay with no alcohol, though). I'm afraid I have to disagree since our food will be very nice (traditional South Indian wedding meals have a vast array of dishes served endlessly on a banana leaf plate). We will have Western desserts following the dinner.