'AITA for 'punishing' my partner's daughter after finding out he was cheating on me?' UPDATED

So her dad told Paul he expected to be treated for a change (as a hostile joke) when they arrived at the restaurant, and Paul was very offended and later told her that her dad's remark was a put-down.

She also said that her best friend raised concerns about him and that everything started to crumble because he didn't attend her family's Christmas lunch as he promised, and he remained a bit low-key during the holidays, claiming to have influenza. He used both of us, but he took far more advantage of her because she made material things available.

And while I don't know her except for this situation, her messages show that she's very affected but mostly angry, and I wouldn't be surprised if she ended up destroying him (she repeatedly mentioned that he deserved to have his life ruined).