'AITA for blowing up at my husband after his entire family moved into our house without asking me?'

So, I (33F) have been married to Tim (34M) for five years. He’s incredibly family oriented, which normally is sweet. Keyword: normally. His mom, Laura (60s), his sister, Emma (21), Emma’s boyfriend Chris (21), and Laura’s husband Jack (60s) all lived together in Laura’s home until a gas leak turned their house into a carbon monoxide chamber.
Thankfully no one was hurt, but the house needed major repairs. We were told they’d be displaced for “a while.”
Here’s where it gets fun:
Tim unilaterally decided to invite them to live with us. Not ask me. Not discuss it. Just told me they were coming... 24 hours before they showed up with suitcases and coolers of food like it was a summer camping trip. This wasn’t a “Can we host them for a few days?” situation. This was, “They’ll stay until the house is fixed,” which I later learned could take months.
I was livid. And before anyone calls me heartless—no. I grew up with three older siblings (two brothers and a sister), I’m the youngest, and I understand the importance of family. I would give my family the shirt off my back—but I also believe in boundaries. Especially when I wasn’t consulted in my own damn house.
Now for context: Emma is the “miracle baby,” born after Laura had long given up hope of another child. She’s the golden child, and Laura dotes on her like a Victorian-era heir.
Tim, who’s the second-oldest, has spent most of his life playing peacemaker and trying to earn his mother’s affection—especially since Laura and Tim’s dad divorced when he was ten. His dad and stepmom? Absolute angels. Respectful, kind, never overstep. Can’t say the same about Laura and Jack.
Emma and Chris are both full-time students with zero job prospects. Chris spends all day in our media room playing FPS games and “vaping stress away,” while Emma uses our guest room as her personal content studio (she’s an “aspiring lifestyle influencer” with less than 500 followers and a ring light addiction).
Jack just sits in our sunroom reading and pretending the rest of the world doesn’t exist. And Laura? She’s been reorganizing my spice rack, commenting on my wardrobe, and calling my dog “hers.”
I finally snapped after Week 2(today) when Laura told me that maybe I should "put more effort into my appearance" since I "work from home and have no excuse." (I run a consulting firm from my home office. She thinks I “play on spreadsheets.”)
I told Tim we needed to talk and he actually had the nerve to say, “Babe, don’t start. They’re family. They needed us.”
I lost it.
I told him they’re his family, not his responsibility. That he crossed a huge line inviting four adults into our home without my input. That I felt disrespected, bulldozed, and treated like an afterthought in my own marriage.
I told him I’ve been a good wife, a good host, and a better daughter-in-law than his family deserves—but I’m not a doormat. He accused me of being cold and said I didn’t understand what it’s like to come from a “broken home.”
I reminded him that he married someone from a healthy home, where people ask before they impose, and boundaries are respected. Just because Laura emotionally manipulated him for decades doesn’t mean I’m going to let her run my house like it’s her second chance at suburban royalty.
Now he’s sulking, Laura’s been making martyr comments about “not being wanted,” Emma passive-aggressively posted a TikTok about “people who don’t support your dreams,” and I’m the villain in my own home. I love my husband, but I feel like I’m being punished for having a backbone.
You are absolutely right your husband is treating you terribly he is literally setting you on fire just to keep them warm and you and your home and even your marriage are all being completely disrespected by all of them! Stand your ground and good luck op. Update Me!
Exactly. Send them and hubby links to short term rentals/airbnbs and tell them they have until the end of the week to find something else. Tell hubby to get on board and start seeing a therapist, or get out too.
Home owners insurance will pay for lodging for exactly a situation like this.
Change the wifi password and do not give it to any of them (husband included if you don't trust him not to pass it along). If Emma wants to create content, she will have to go elsewhere. Chris will not be able to sit around all day and play video games.
They can both get jobs, learn to read or move out. Obviously you need the internet in order to WFH but no one else needs it -- they want it but do not need it. And if you are doing the food shopping stop buying any goodies or snacks they like.
Start making life in your home less comfortable for them all so they will want to move out sooner. People lived for generations without TV and internet -- they'll survive and MIL/FIL will probably try to increase the pace of their home repairs.
Creative_Field_6394 (OP)
Imma try this out thank you!
Laura’s house is being fixed by insurance? If so insurance should/would pay for an apartment or extended stay. What reasoning is there for them to be in your home?
Is Laura pocketing the rent money?
OWN IT. Next time Laura says that she's not wanted, confirm it. "I don't want you here. You're acting like it's your house when it's not. You're overstepping boundaries. You act like I'm an intruder in my own house. I don't want you here until you learn how to behave."
If you're going to be blamed for everything, own it. Also, your husband as an AH for not consulting you like you don't exist and invalidating your reactions.