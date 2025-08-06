'AITA for blowing up at my husband after his entire family moved into our house without asking me?'

So, I (33F) have been married to Tim (34M) for five years. He’s incredibly family oriented, which normally is sweet. Keyword: normally. His mom, Laura (60s), his sister, Emma (21), Emma’s boyfriend Chris (21), and Laura’s husband Jack (60s) all lived together in Laura’s home until a gas leak turned their house into a carbon monoxide chamber.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but the house needed major repairs. We were told they’d be displaced for “a while.”

Here’s where it gets fun: