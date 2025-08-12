'AITA for telling my son that his stepmother, who ended my marriage, isn't his mom?'

A few months in, I began to notice my husband having extra attitude with me. He was constantly taking his stress out of me, which was completely out of character for him.

I started noticing mood improvement when the main nanny was around and admittedly (though I didn’t want to accept it at the time) caught him checking her out on more than one occasion. She was exceptionally more warm to him than me.

He eventually filed for divorce. Less than a year after it was finalized, to the shock of no one, they began dating and were engaged and married within another year. My ex and I have joint custody.