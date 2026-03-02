'The HOA president put a lien on my neighbors, so I put a lien on their $20m mansion.' UPDATED 2X

I read your original first. So that cheque that was in the mail (one of your last edits IIRC) wasn't? *sigh* Sometimes I wonder why I even try to figure out how people tick.

OP responded:

Nope. All they do is lie.

naranghim wrote:

With the elevators not working, that's an accessibility issue and HUD would love to have a chat with the family of crooks.

"But we can't afford to fix the elevators!"