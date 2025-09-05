Malicious Compliance Saga: 'HOA wants me to join, so I do. Just not how they expected,' 'this is PRO-REVENGE.'

The next afternoon the neighbor OO delivered (and had me sign for) two documents - one telling me that my exemptions would expire in a 30 days, and one letting me know that the easement would no longer be required after 30 days. I think he was being a bit malicious here, because I lived about an hour away from the property, and he drove out himself.

Part 4: the revenge...

EXACTLY 30 days TO THE HOUR after the HOA had given me the 30 days notice, I knocked on the neighbor OO's door (did I mention he was the president of the HOA?) and had him sign for two documents. The first was that I planned to build a house on my HOA property (which confused him) and the second was notice that they had 30 days to remove from the property the guard shed...