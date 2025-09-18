'AITA for holding a class clown sign in my sister’s graduation photo?'

Sure, it can be annoying or done at the wrong time but most of the time, but we love it. If you had to pick five words to describe her, “funny” would be one. So to me, the sign felt fitting and obvious, and I definitely didn’t choose it out of spite.

We took the photo, and afterward Mary asked what I was holding. When she saw “class clown,” she looked visibly annoyed and told me to pick a different one, so I put it back. I don’t remember if I grabbed another prop or just left it, but we carried on, kept taking pictures, had dinner, and everything seemed fine.