'AITA for holding a funeral for my father against my mother's wishes?' MINI UPDATE

"WIBTA for holding a funeral for my father against my mother's wishes?"

I’m 21. My parents had me at 15, split when I was 3. I haven’t seen my father since then. He went on to have 8 more kids; three were in his custody (12F, 10M, 8M). I’m my mom’s only child.

When I was 16, he reached out, saying he was getting clean for his kids. He apologized to me and my mom (she never got the message). He knew sorry wouldn’t fix things but wanted to do better for his children. He offered to let me meet my siblings and said if I didn’t want to see him, he’d arrange it through our grandmother.