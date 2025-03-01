'AITA for still refusing to forgive my ex-BFF who had an emotional affair with my late husband?'

"AITA for still holding a grudge against a former best friend who had an emotional affair with my now deceased husband and my now husband is on her side…maybe?"

I had this same friend since kindergarten and we became super close in high school. When we graduated she began dating another friend of ours and they had two children together. We moved through life alongside each other through marriage and her babies. Later I met and married my husband and we got pregnant with our son. My husband and her were friendly but never really around each other to actually be friends or anything.

When I had my son, I had a traumatic birth and c-section, and post-partum hit me HARD! I withdrew and admittedly closed myself off to anyone but my sister in law and my mother. My sister in law was staying with us because of the trauma I experienced and was unable to care for my son alone for a bit and my mother took over night care.