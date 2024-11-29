'AITA for not writing holiday cards to my husband's family out of principle?' UPDATED

Husband: (jokingly) Make sure to set a reminder for a few days before Christmas so that you don't forget to write cards this time! Me: It's your family. Shouldn't you write the cards?

Husband: I think it would be better if you do it. I'm not very good at this sort of thing, and I think it would make my mother happier to see it come from you.

Me: I am also not good at this sort of thing, and I obviously have far less experience with it (holiday cards) than you do. And you don't care enough to do it. Why do you expect me to care more about your family than you do?

Husband: I just think it would be easier for you than for me, and the outcome would be better. (getting annoyed) Is is that hard for you to do?