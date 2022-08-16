Homeowner asks if he was wrong to assume his realtor's 'gift' would be the commission.

It seems like you can't walk outside without stumbling upon a tip jar or an awkward iPad exchange of clicking "25%" for a black coffee, but what's the protocol for your realtor?

So, when a conflicted homeowner decided to consult the moral compass the internet otherwise known as Someecards' "Am I the As*hole" Facebook group about his realtor's bizarre request, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

Am I the As*hole?

Recently my realtor sold my home and got a 30,000 commission. Granted half the commission goes to the agency.

I got an email from him stating after all the work he did he is shocked that I didn't send a thank you gift.

Really? Isn't the commission thank you enough? I responded with, I'm shocked I didn't get a welcome to your new home gift.

Then I was blocked.

Since when are you supposed to get your realtors gifts? Is that a sacred law of real estate that isn't covered in "Selling Sunset?"

Isn't the commission enough of a gift? I suppose every realtor relationship is different and there is more or less work involved depending on the sale, but this is a pretty hefty commission here. Even if a gift is assumed and this homeowner refused, was the blocking necessary? It's so petty that it's pretty hilarious.