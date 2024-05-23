Homeowner 'denies someone a family legacy,' 'they showed up multiple times.' AITA?

"AITA for 'denying someone a family legacy?'"

We bought our house 9.5 years ago. We were in a bad situation, and could only afford cheap, which we got. Basically nobody has taken care of this house since it was built in the 1950s. It's an eyesore with a lot of issues, we're slowly taking care of them.

The last owner was an immigrant, and lived with 9-10 people in the house. The neighbors had a lot of rants about these people, which we dismissed as ignorance, but we learned that one of the reasons the home was an eyesore was because the previous owners tried to make our little lot a homestead with all kinds of crazy plants that are considered invasive in our area.