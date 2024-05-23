Homeowner 'denies someone a family legacy,' 'they showed up multiple times.' AITA?

We bought our house 9.5 years ago. We were in a bad situation, and could only afford cheap, which we got. Basically nobody has taken care of this house since it was built in the 1950s. It's an eyesore with a lot of issues, we're slowly taking care of them.
The last owner was an immigrant, and lived with 9-10 people in the house. The neighbors had a lot of rants about these people, which we dismissed as ignorance, but we learned that one of the reasons the home was an eyesore was because the previous owners tried to make our little lot a homestead with all kinds of crazy plants that are considered invasive in our area.
A year ago, we put up a privacy fence. The former owners approached us to ask for cuttings from the mulberry tree, we obliged, we love that tree. I started noticing around the same time that they were using our address for their medical stuff, and their family members had started turning up asking for stuff. I reported the mail, turned these people away.
This year, they showed up multiple times again, requesting cuttings from a type of tree that we've never had. They didn't believe me but I didn't let them look. They said this tree came from their home country. It's possible a tree that got taken out after we moved in was this tree, but I refused to let them go back to look, I have dogs in the yard, and it's been 9 years.
Why the sudden interest in getting plants now? My husband said I should let them take what they want, it's a legacy, and maybe it's a cultural difference. I'm uncomfortable with people I don't know showing up and asking for access to my yard. AITA?
notforcommentinohgoo said:
If they wanted to preserve this "heritage" they should not have sold the house. Or taken the "heritage" plants with them. You have been more than generous and accommodating. Enough. NTA.
GirlDad2023_ said:
It's your home, I've never heard of anyone doing what these strange people are doing. It's pretty suspicious to me actually. NTA.
Effective_Brief8295 said:
NTA. Don't let them use your mailing address or let them into your property. The legal issues you may end up with will be lengthy. Get some cameras set up as well.
Diasies_inMyHair said:
NTA - just tell them that tree was taken out years ago. Let it go at that.
jaierauj said:
NTA. As others have said, you need cameras now. They also might be using the mail thing to establish residency, so just keep on reporting/fighting anything that gets sent in their name.
vingtsun_guy said:
NTA. Nobody is entitled to have access to your property. Period.