Homeowner 'screws up' neighborhood by closing property, 'I started getting notes.' AITA?

"AITA for moving in and screwing up the neighborhood by fencing and closing my property?"

This started over the summer, is continuing, so sourcing some insight. I don't need legal advice, I have an attorney. I purchased an estate property. By the time the owners passed they hadn’t lived on site for almost a decade. The property is wooded with lake access from the back of the lot, and was overgrown.

Because of the woods and the distance between lots, I didn’t expect to see my neighbors but at first I had people stopping by telling me how great it was I was cleaning up and renovating the property. I work from home so it was nice to meet the people living nearby.