'AITA for hooking up with a married woman and causing her divorce, knowing she has kids?'

A few weeks ago, her husband found out about us. He was devastated and immediately filed for divorce. She called me in tears, blaming me for everything. She said that if it weren’t for me, her husband wouldn’t have left her, and that now she has nowhere to go and nothing to her name. She even suggested that I should take responsibility and help her out since I "ruined" her life.

She has two kids, a 10-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter. She claims that her husband is going to fight for full custody and that it’s all my fault that her kids might end up living with him instead of her. She says that because of me, her life is falling apart and her children might grow up without their mother around.