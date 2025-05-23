'AITA for hoping my dad’s wife won’t make her kid move out so he’ll divorce her?' + SISTER'S RESPONSE

And wait… does that timeline seem confusing to you? Because we were very confused too. Just two months after we decorated that Airbnb for what we thought was their engagement, we found out they had actually secretly gotten married before that trip.

The “proposal” had been for show... Lynn wrote her kids a letter and gave it to them to break the news before they walked off into the sunset (later returning with a new ring and smiles). My dad told us to decorate the dining room to surprise his new fiancé.

While we were doing that Lynn’s daughter tiptoed/ran into the kitchen dropped the envelope on the counter and ran out quietly and didn’t say a word. They didn’t come out the rest of the trip.

So if it sounds like my family wasn’t supportive.. her kids didn’t even show up for the engagement. All I know is Lynn went in their room after and talked to the (adult) children. They were very upset.

Now fast forward to what came next: my year of hell.