'AITA for suing my pregnant sister for not paying me to look after her sick father-in-law?'

I told her that’s over two weeks with just one night off and most of them were 10-12 hours, easily worth more than 2k at the rate I gave them, she actually told me to consider it a gift for their unborn baby. I lost it and called her husband, he was shameless about it and said that it wasn’t real work anyway since he was sleeping most of the time and that he’ll never pay me my stupid rate.

I never had a written contract with him because I thought he was a man of his word but clearly I was very wrong. After that I took my stuff and went straight home, I was so mad I didn’t even say bye to him.