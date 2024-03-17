Woman yells at sister for making false promises to her son in the hospital. AITA?

He told me that my sister had told him I would know and that I could help him with that while she and Ned were away. Ned and my sister had told Leo that his siblings would visit him every day and they made it seem like it was such a sure thing.

So Leo was waiting and waiting and he was so upset that they hadn't shown up 2 weeks into his being in the hospital and that they never answered when Ned called them. It was so heartbreaking to see and he was distressed.

I was furious that my sister threw me into the deep end like that and I can't answer for her stepkids. I hardly know those kids because they have always disliked that Ned married my sister and the truth is they never showed any interest or affection for Leo.