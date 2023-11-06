Host asks guests to leave after they 'brought' bed bugs into home, 'THEY are the rude ones.' AITA?

I regularly host friends to come to my house for dinners - maybe once or twice a week. Last week, I had 2 friends over (they're a couple). They arrived at 5pm, and we were chatting for about a hour with the food cooking in the oven.
In that time, I saw something crawl over the sofa, where they were sitting. I immediately told them there was something on the sofa, and I needed to see what it was.
They moved, and when I did a quick search, I saw 2 bed bugs. Bed bugs are one of my worst fears. I own my house, and it terrifies me to even contemplate an infestation of them in my home.
I immediately told them that I was sorry, but I'm going to have to cancel the dinner for tonight. One of the friends (Susan) then said that she didn't think it was a big deal, it's just a bug, and that it wasn't even certain it came from them.
I didn't even accuse them of bringing the bugs in, but I am pretty sure it was them - they only recently came up from London, where there is an infestation happening city-wide.
My wife then chimed in and said that it's not an issue, and that we should at least have some food first. I understand she was trying to save face and be a good host, but I absolutely put my foot down, and told them that we won't be having any food.
I would be happy to pack some of the already cooked foods (sides) and they can take that away, but I'm going to have to spend the rest of the night going absolutely clean crazy on the living room and probably a lot of the house to prevent any spread of the little nightmares.
The couple did leave, but they also told me on the way out that I was overreacting. Afterwards, my wife told me that I was rude to the guests. I don't feel like I was. I am pretty certain they brough the bugs in. If anything, THEY are the rude ones for bringing in bed bugs to my home.
It has been a week since I did a deep clean. I did multiple little cleans in between. I've only seen those two bed bugs, and have no evidence of any droppings or anything anywhere in the house. The friends have not messaged me, and I've not reached out to them. AITA?
Electronic_Fox_6383 said:
I think their reaction of it being no big deal tells you everything you need to know about where the bedbugs came from. If I knew I hadn't brought them into your house, and you saw them on the couch I was sitting on, it would be me running out the door. No thank you. You absolutely did not overreact. NTA.
Kmia55 said:
Does your wife realize the cost and inconvenience to eradicate bed bugs? I could afford that. What I couldn't afford with the psychological impact it would have on me. NTA.
JanetInSpain said:
NTA bedbugs are a nightmare and very difficult to eliminate. It's quite likely they brought them. Definitely do not ever go to their house!
Got_Terpz said:
NTA, bed bugs are a complete nightmare. They should have never came over if they knew they had them.
Cannabis_CatSlave said:
NTA. If someone saw a bedbug in my home and reacted like it was no big deal, they would never be invited back. Bedbugs = scorched earth immediately when you see them.
Broad-Discipline2360 said:
NTA. How can anyone think bedbugs are not a big deal? You absolutely did not overreact.
Fun-Yellow-6576 said:
NTA. No Big Deal? They are delusional! You haven’t heard from them because they’ve been busy trying to rid their living space of them.