Host asks guests to leave after they 'brought' bed bugs into home, 'THEY are the rude ones.' AITA?

I didn't even accuse them of bringing the bugs in, but I am pretty sure it was them - they only recently came up from London, where there is an infestation happening city-wide.

My wife then chimed in and said that it's not an issue, and that we should at least have some food first. I understand she was trying to save face and be a good host, but I absolutely put my foot down, and told them that we won't be having any food.

I would be happy to pack some of the already cooked foods (sides) and they can take that away, but I'm going to have to spend the rest of the night going absolutely clean crazy on the living room and probably a lot of the house to prevent any spread of the little nightmares.