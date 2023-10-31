Host excludes 'party girl' acquaintance from Halloween party for being 'touchy.' 'She has very few friends.' AITA?

Mary absolutely ignored the women. I’m such a girl’s girl, this had me kinda annoyed. Not only that, but she was actively pursuing physical touch with the men (every one of which looked uncomfy, and are in relationships).

At one point, my husband came out of the room he and some guys were playing MtG in, and sat down next to me and said we should head out because Mary kept “accidentally falling” onto his lap while they were playing, and kept snatching cards and tucking them into her top and telling the guys “oops, guess you have to come get it!”

Apparently, Mary perceived everyone at that party as “so sweet to her” (we were annoyed but not mean) and asked our mutual friend if she could come to our annual party this weekend at our house.