Host insists relative's service dog 'act like it's in public' at 4-year-old's birthday. AITA?

"AITA? Service Dog had to act like it's in public..."

Next weekend, I am hosting a party for my 4 year old son and extended family are invited. One family member has a service dog. I don't like dogs. They brought up the service dog coming and I okayed it, but I laid out some rules. Basically, they had to act like they were going to a public place.

No going to the bathroom, no feeding it, stays off furniture, no being loose and playing, no barking. I told them I expected it to act like it was working the entire time. Officially on the invite this was a two hour party, then I expected most people to leave. This family member has told me this is ridiculous and I'm an ahole.