Hotel employee cancels former coworker's wedding block when she's not invited; AITA?

If you pull some strings at your job to help out a friend who is getting married, is it reasonable to expect an invitation to the wedding?

Former coworkers don't usually make the guest list for arguably the most important event of your life, but what about when they help to make your dream day a reality? So, when conflicted friend decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about a deeply awkward situation with her ex-friend, people were ready for the piping hot tea.

AITA for expecting to be invited to the wedding?

I had a friend from a previous job get engaged and asked me for a favor. I left that previous job to work at an upscale hotel.

She asked me to get her and her bridesmaids discounted hotel rooms. I was able to swing about 10 suites for a very decent price compared to what they would normally sell for.